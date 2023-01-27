2 killed when stolen vehicle slams into light pole in San Jose

Christian Martinez
·1 min read
The San Jose skyline is seen from City Hall in San Jose, Calif., Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2013. The Silicon Valley is leading the rest of the country out of the recession with increased jobs, income and initial public offerings last year, according to a new regional report. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
The San Jose skyline as seen from City Hall. Two people died in a car crash involving a stolen car early Friday. Authorities said the juvenile driver, who survived the crash, was taken into custody. (Jeff Chiu / Associated Press)

The juvenile driver of a stolen vehicle slammed into a light pole in San Jose early Friday, killing two passengers as the vehicle burst into flames, police said.

The driver, who was identified only as a male juvenile, was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter, the San Jose Police Department said.

The crash occurred around 4:20 a.m. near Cottle and Blossom Hill roads, police said.

The 2018 Hyundai sedan, which was reported stolen out of Santa Clara County, was apparently traveling at a high speed when it veered off the road and struck a light pole, police said. The vehicle burst into flames.

A male passenger was declared dead at the scene and a female passenger died after being transported to an area hospital, officials said.

The driver of the vehicle suffered non-life-threatening injuries. He was arrested and booked into Santa Clara County Juvenile Hall on suspicion of driving a stolen vehicle and two counts of vehicular manslaughter.

The incident represents the first fatal crash of 2023 in San Jose, police said.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Recommended Stories