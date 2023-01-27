2 killed when stolen vehicle slams into light pole in San Jose

The San Jose skyline as seen from City Hall. Two people died in a car crash involving a stolen car early Friday. Authorities said the juvenile driver, who survived the crash, was taken into custody. (Jeff Chiu / Associated Press)

The juvenile driver of a stolen vehicle slammed into a light pole in San Jose early Friday, killing two passengers as the vehicle burst into flames, police said.

The driver, who was identified only as a male juvenile, was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter, the San Jose Police Department said.

The crash occurred around 4:20 a.m. near Cottle and Blossom Hill roads, police said.

The 2018 Hyundai sedan, which was reported stolen out of Santa Clara County, was apparently traveling at a high speed when it veered off the road and struck a light pole, police said. The vehicle burst into flames.

A male passenger was declared dead at the scene and a female passenger died after being transported to an area hospital, officials said.

The driver of the vehicle suffered non-life-threatening injuries. He was arrested and booked into Santa Clara County Juvenile Hall on suspicion of driving a stolen vehicle and two counts of vehicular manslaughter.

The incident represents the first fatal crash of 2023 in San Jose, police said.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.