2 killed in Sunday and Monday shootings in Baltimore, police say

A woman died after being shot Monday morning in West Baltimore, and a man died after being shot Sunday in East Baltimore, according to Baltimore Police.

Police were dispatched to the Sunday shooting on the 1600 block of East 25th Street in the Darley Park neighborhood at about 11:07 a.m. and found a man, identified as 28-year-old Winter Johnson, suffering from gunshot wounds, according to a news release.

Johnson was taken to a hospital, where he died a short time later.

On Monday morning at about 10:41 a.m., police responded to the 2700 block of West North Avenue, which straddles the Walbrook and Coppin Heights neighborhoods, to investigate a ShotSpotter alert and found an unidentified woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to her upper body and head.

She was taken to a hospital, where she was declared dead.

Those with information on either of the shootings are asked to contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or anonymously use the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.