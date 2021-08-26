2 killed in 'targeted shooting' at Kankakee County Courthouse

Reuters Videos

Asked what his message was to people in Afghanistan who were hoping to be evacuated by Canada before it halted evacuation operations, Trudeau said his government would "put pressure on the Taliban" to ensure the safe passage of evacuees from Afghanistan to Canada."We will ensure that in the coming months and years, we bring over 20000 Afghans to their new homes in Canada," Trudeau said.Canada has evacuated or facilitated the evacuation of around 3,700 Canadian and Afghan citizens.Trudeau's remarks came amid reports of a suspected suicide bomb that exploded outside Kabul airport on Thursday, killing at least 13 people including children, according to a Taliban official.