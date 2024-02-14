A head-on collision near Snyder on Monday night left two people dead, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Through DPS's investigation, it appears 30-year-old Thi Yen Ngoc Nguyen of Woodway, Texas, was traveling north in the southbound lanes of U.S. 84, where 45-year-old Victor Manuel Rodriguez Mendez of Post was driving.

The two cars collided head-on, and Nguyen was pronounced dead on the scene, according to DPS. Mendez was taken to University Medical Center in Lubbock, where he died from the injuries he received in the crash. The crash remains under investigation.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: 2 killed in wrong-way crash on U.S. 84 near Snyder