2 Kingman teenagers charged with felonies in connection with school shooting threat

Two teenage girls were arrested and charged with a felony after a threat to commit a shooting at Kingman High School was found to be legitimate, police said.

The Mohave County Sheriff's Department began investigating a school shooting threat on Wednesday. On Thursday, officers supplied additional security at Kingman High School and later identified the two students responsible for the threat.

The students, aged 14 and 15, compiled a list of 14 students they intended to harm, some of whom were due to bullying instances and relationship problems, according to a release by the Mohave County Sheriff's Department. They were immediately suspended from school pending the end of the investigation.

The teens were charged with making a terrorist threat, which is a class 3 felony, and booked to the Mohave County Juvenile Detention Center.

