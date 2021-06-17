2 Knox County men charged for sexual offenses involving minors

Jun. 17—KNOX COUNTY — Two Knox County men have been arrested by the Knox County Sheriff's following an investigation involving sexual offenses with children.

Knox County Deputy Elijah Broughton arrested James F. Mills, 44, of Heidrick and Matthew Davis, 34, of Barbourville.

"[On] June 10, 2021 Broughton responded to a complaint of an adult male soliciting sexual intercourse with a female family member under the age of 16," reads a report from the sheriff's office. "Based on his investigation, he discovered there were several incidents involving two separate men and two separate juvenile family members under the age of 16. The juveniles were [of] no relation to each other."

The sheriff's office later sent out clarification stating there was only one victim in regards to the charges filed against Mills and Davis.

Mills is charged with one count of prohibited use of electronic communication/computer system to procure sexual performance of a minor. Davis has been charged with rape in the second degree, rape in the third degree, sodomy in the second degree, sodomy in the third degree, sexual abuse in the second degree, unlawful transaction with a minor in the first degree, and prohibited use of electronic communication/computer system to procure sexual performance of a minor.

Both men were booked into the Knox County Detention Center on Wednesday and were scheduled to be arraigned Thursday morning.

The Barbourville City Police Department Laurel Sheriff's Department, and Knox DCBS assisted in the case.