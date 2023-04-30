2 Kokomo men charged in drug bust

Apr. 30—Police charged two Kokomo residents and seized numerous illicit drugs Thursday morning after a warranted search of a property on the city's north side.

According to a Howard County Sheriff's Office media release, 42-year-old Jon J. Casbon is now facing preliminary charges of dealing methamphetamine, a level two felony, maintaining a common nuisance, a level six felony, dealing a legend drug, a level six felony, and a misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana for his alleged connection to the case.

Police say Bruce E. Huffer, 66, is also facing a preliminary charges of level two felony charge of dealing methamphetamine and a level six felony charge of maintaining a common nuisance, as well as misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.

Their charges stem from a search warrant executed under the direction of the sheriff's office Task Force Unit at around 8:30 a.m. Thursday inside a residence in the 1700 block of North Morrison Street, per the release.

During the execution of that warrant, authorities note that they were also able to locate and seize several other drugs and drug-related products.

Some of those items included several plastic bags that field-tested for methamphetamine, 32.6 grams of marijuana, 152 dosage units of Sudafed police say is often used to manufacture methamphetamine, two "M30" pills commonly found to be fentanyl, 84 pills identified as Gabapentin, multiple smoking devices, scales and U.S. currency, the release stated.

Both Casbon and Huffer were taken into custody without incident, and they are both currently being held at the Howard County Jail as they await their initial hearings.

Anyone with additional information on this case is asked to contact Dep. Bohannon at 765-614-3490. You can also leave an anonymous tip on the department's mobile app, visit www.sheriff.howardcountyin.gov or call Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS.