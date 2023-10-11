2 LA sheriff’s deputies critically injured when fire erupts during training

Two Los Angeles County Sheriff‘s deputies were injured Tuesday when a fire erupted in a training accident.

The fire occurred inside a trailer serving as a mobile shooting range at the Pitchess Detention Center, a training environment for the department. An explosion was reported as well.

The L.A. County Fire Department responded to “an outdoor fire” around 9:40 p.m., according to KCAL.

The four deputies who had been inside the trailer at the time were taken to a nearby hospital. Two of the deputies were in stable but critical condition with burns, while the other two were uninjured.

Sheriff Robert Luna closed all mobile firing ranges while an investigation into the cause of the blaze was conducted.

“We need to know why it happened and get to the bottom of it so we prevent it from happening again,” he said during a news conference.

The critically injured deputies were not identified, but Luna said both had been with the department for more than 15 years.

The fire took more than four hours to extinguish, but the live ammunition still inside the trailer did not erupt and cause more damage or injuries.