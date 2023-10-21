2 La Vergne Police officers shot Saturday, suspect at large, shelter-in-place order issued

La Vergne Police Department has issued a shelter-in-place order asking some residents to lock their doors and stay inside while officers search for a man suspected of shooting two officers this afternoon.

Police are searching for suspect, identified by police as 38-year-old John C. Drake, Jr., who is believed to be armed and dangerous.

The shooting occurred at 2:23 p.m. in front of a Dollar General Store, at 670 Stones River Road in La Vergne while officers pursued a possible stolen vehicle, according to La Vergne Police Chief Christopher Moews.

"Our officers were investigating a stolen vehicle. They made contact with a subject. They struggled with that subject," said Chief Moews. "During that struggle the suspect produced a handgun and fired shots."

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Both injured officers are in stable condition at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. One officer, whose name was not released but who is a nearly three-year veteran of the agency, was shot in the left shoulder. The other officer, who has held the position for a year and a half, was shot in his right groin and right forearm.

Police ask residents who see a man matching the suspect description to call police at 911 or the La Vergne Police Department at 615-793-7744. The suspect wore gray pants and a "black T-shirt with a hockey mask emblem on the front with red lettering," Moews said. He fled the scene northbound on Stones River Road.

"Lock your doors and call the police if you see subjects matching this description," Moews said.

This a breaking story and will be updated.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: 2 La Vergne Police officers shot, shelter-in-place order issued