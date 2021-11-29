2 Lancaster SC men identified as victims in double fatal DUI crash, officials say

Two South Carolina men have been identified as the victims of a double fatal DUI crash in Lancaster that also left two children hurt, officials said.

Luis “Kiko” Hernandez-Gomez, 23, and Luis “Poncho” Gomez-Roman, 22, both of Lancaster, were killed in the crash around 9 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Meeting Street and Woodland Drive, said Karla Knight-Deese, Lancaster County Coroner.

The car the victims were in was struck by an SUV driven by Quinton Lamar Harris, 34, of Lancaster, police said. Two children who were in Harris’ SUV were hurt and taken to a hospital, officials said. The children’s names and conditions were not available Monday.

Harris was charged Saturday with two counts of felony DUI resulting in death, and child endangerment, according to the Lancaster Police Department and court records.

A conviction for felony DUI with death carries a sentence of up to 25 years in prison for each charge, South Carolina law states.