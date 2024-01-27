2 lanes of I-75 NB blocked after vehicle catches on fire

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Crews are on the scene of a vehicular fire that happened this afternoon in the northbound lanes of I-75 in Manatee County, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.

The video shows the vehicle covered in foam after catching on fire on I-75 North just before mile marker 226.

FDOT says the two right-hand lanes are blocked, as of 3:37 p.m.

No other details were provided.

