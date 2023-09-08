2 Lansing police officers cleared in fatal shooting last year

LANSING — Two Lansing police officers who shot and killed a man while on duty last year were acting in self-defense, Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office has determined.

Lansing police on Oct. 3, 2022, responded to gunfire in the 2000 block of Malcolm X Street and found numerous mopeds in the driveway of the nearest residence that they suspected were stolen. Hours later on Oct. 4, officers attempted to execute a search warrant on the house, and Terrence Robinson refused to exit the house or allow police to enter, informed the officers he was armed and threatened to take his own life if officers entered the house, Nessel’s office said.

Robinson, 31 at the time, was accused of firing 16 gunshots at officers in about 12 minutes and 30 seconds before leaving the home through a backdoor, when he was again accused of firing at officers. Lansing police officers Dan Salinaz and Nicholas Zuber shot and killed Robinson, Lansing police said last year.

“The legal issue in this case was whether Lansing Police Department officers acted in a legal manner during their interaction with Terrence Robinson when they used deadly force by discharging their respective weapons,” Nessel’s office said in a statement. “Police officers have the lawful authority to use force to protect the public welfare, but a careful balance of all human interests is required. An officer’s decision about the level of force necessary to control an individual will be based on the officer’s perception of the threat and the subject’s apparent ability to carry out that threat.

“Under all the facts and circumstances known to police officers on this date, they were justified in their use of deadly self-defense. Law enforcement officers have the same privilege of self-defense as anyone else. Shooting a gun in self-defense requires an honest and reasonable belief that an officer is in danger of being killed or seriously injured. If that person’s belief was honest and reasonable, they can act immediately to defend themselves. The act is justified where the person (1) was not the aggressor, (2) acts under an honest and reasonable belief that they are in danger of death or great bodily harm, (3) retreats from the scene if possible and (4) the only recourse lay in repelling the attack by the use of deadly force.

“Here, under all of the facts and circumstances presented, the Department concluded the Lansing police officers acted in self-defense and did not act in a manner that would substantiate criminal charges.”

Former Ingham County Prosecutor Carol Siemon, who has since left office, declined to review shootings by police and referred the case to Nessel’s office for possible criminal charges.

Michigan State Police investigated the shooting.

A message was left with Lansing police.

Attorneys in Nessel’s office reviewed written reports, video footage, lab reports, an autopsy report and 911 calls among other evidence, the department said in a statement.

