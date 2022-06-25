2 at-large shooting suspects surrender to authorities

Jun. 25—Two at-large suspects in the Taft Memorial Day were ordered held without bond on Friday.

Muskogee County District Attorney Larry Edwards said Keshaun Jackson, 18, and Gervorise Lamont Warrior, 19, surrendered to authorities late Thursday and are in the Muskogee County/City Detention Facility. Each has been charged with one count of first-degree murder and eight counts of shooting with intent to kill.

Edwards said he was notified around 10 p.m. the pair were in custody.

"I think it's strange that they both surrendered together," he said. "I think someone told them to do it."

Jackson and Warrior had their initial appearance in front of Special District Judge Robin Adair via Zoom on Friday.

The two are suspects, along with Skyler Dewayne Buckner, 26, and Kendall Devonte Edward Alexander, 25, in the Memorial Day Festival shooting on May 29 in which Sherika Bowler, 39, was killed and eight others were injured.

Buckner surrendered on May 29 and has also been charged with one count of first-degree murder and eight counts of shooting with intent to kill.

On June 17, Kendall Devonte Alexander was apprehended by Muskogee Police and Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation officials and charged with one count of first-degree murder, eight counts of shooting with intent to kill and one count of possession of a firearm after a former felony conviction. He is also at the Muskogee County/City Detention Center.

All four are being held without bond. Alexander, Jackson and Warrior are set to appear again in court on July 5 for a preliminary hearing. Buckner's next court date is July 15.

"All of them are set for July 5 for the status of the attorneys," Edwards said. "We'll set them all on the July 15, then we'll have to pass it again because we don't have the autopsy. Nothing's going to happen until maybe late August."