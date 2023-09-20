2 Las Vegas teens charged with murder in death of retired Bell Police Chief

Josh DuBose
·3 min read
0

Two teens from Las Vegas have been arrested and are facing murder charges in connection with the fatal hit-and-run of 64-year-old Andreas “Andy” Probst, a retired chief of police for the city of Bell, as he was riding his bike in a residential area of Las Vegas last month.

The incident, which authorities at the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department are calling intentional, occurred on Aug. 14 near Tenaya Way and Centennial Parkway in a neighborhood community approximately 16 miles from the Las Vegas Strip.

Officers arrived at the scene just after 6 a.m. and found the 64-year-old cyclist suffering from life-threatening injuries. Probst was taken to UMC Trauma where he later died of his injuries.

On August 29, LVMPD detectives learned of a video circulating on social media showing the fatal hit-and-run, which was taken by the teen passenger in the car.

“The video showed how the driver intentionally sideswiped a sedan as they traveled northbound on Tenaya. A few seconds later, the suspects observed Probst riding his bicycle. The individuals pulled directly behind Probst and ran him over, as they fled the scene and laughed,” a LVMPD news release stated.

In the graphic video, one of the teens is heard saying, “Are you ready?” as they approach Probst, who was riding in a designated bike lane, from behind. The other teen can be heard saying, “Yeah, yeah, yeah.” After hitting the retired law enforcement chief, one of the teens is heard saying he was “knocked out” with the other responding, “We need to get out of here.”

Two Las Vegas teens charged with murder for intentional hit-and-run of former Bell Police Chief Andreas Probst
Two Las Vegas teens charged with murder for intentional hit-and-run of former Bell Police Chief Andreas Probst

On Aug. 31, detectives located the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run and identified the 17-year-old male teenage driver. He was arrested and booked into Clark County Juvenile Hall. The teenage male passenger was arrested on Sept. 19 and was also booked into Clark County Juvenile Hall.

At a Tuesday press conference to announce the arrest of the second teen, LVMPD Deputy Chief Nick Farese expressed his feelings about the video of the deadly hit-and-run.

“A cowardly act that in my 22 years of law enforcement left me personally appalled, two juveniles joyriding in a car intentionally hitting and killing an innocent man who was riding a bicycle and leaving him for dead along the side of a road,” he said.

Taylor Probst, the victim’s daughter, joined officials at the press conference.

“We are devastated by the senseless murder of Andy. Andy’s life was robbed by two individuals who did not believe that lives of others matter,” she said.

Two Las Vegas teens charged with murder for intentional hit-and-run of former Bell Police Chief Andreas Probst
Two Las Vegas teens charged with murder for intentional hit-and-run of former Bell Police Chief Andreas Probst

Probst worked in law enforcement for 35 years before retiring in 2009 and moving into global security, KTLA’s Chris Wolfe reported.

“Due to the hit-and-run being an intentional act, LVMPD Homicide detectives took over the investigation and the charges against the driver will be amended to include open murder,” the release stated, adding that the passenger faces the same charges.

Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson said at Tuesday’s press conference that the prosecution of the two teens has already started on the juvenile level but will quickly be transferred to the adult system.

“In the criminal justice system, if you are a minor and you are eligible to be charged for the crime of murder, you are automatically sent to the adult system,” he said. “I am confident that that is what’s going to happen in this case.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Recommended Stories

  • 2023 WNBA Playoffs: How to watch, full TV schedule and more

    It's time for the 2023 WNBA playoffs. Here's how to tune in.

  • Terraform fork gets renamed OpenTofu, and joins Linux Foundation

    When HashiCorp announced it was changing its Terraform license in August, it set off a firestorm in the open source community, and actually represented an existential threat to startups who were built on top of the popular open source project. The community went into action and within weeks they had written a manifesto, and soon after that launched an official fork called OpenTF. Today, that group went a step further when the Linux Foundation announced OpenTofu, the official name for the Terraform fork, which will live forever under the auspices of the foundation as open source project.

  • After relaunching as a studio for creators, LimeWire acquires BlueWillow, a Midjourney competitor

    In the Wild West of generative AI, a new, unlikely cowboy is riding into town. Now, to build that out further, today it's announcing the acquisition of BlueWillow, a popular generative AI image creation platform that competes with services like Midjourney and Stable Diffusion. BlueWillow was only founded earlier this year, but with interest in generative AI being what it is right now, Discord becoming a go-to platform for creatives to engage with these tools, and the main version of its service being free to use, it really took off.

  • A.J. Preller-Bob Melvin rift reportedly among the San Diego Padres' many issues

    The 2023 Padres are a mess, apparently from the top down.

  • How Reed Jobs' venture firm tackles cancer

    Reed Jobs’ new venture firm can change the lives of the estimated 18.1 million diagnosed cancer patients worldwide. Jobs first became interested in oncology as a teen after his father, Steve Jobs, was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, passing away while his son was an undergraduate at Stanford. “All I really care about in this world is making a huge difference for cancer patients and what we do at Yosemite, and what I’ve wanted to do my entire life, is to make cancer non-lethal in our lifetimes,” Jobs said on stage during TechCrunch Disrupt today.

  • ‘Don’t pop your pimples you guys’: Creator gets staph infection after popping pimple on their face

    A popped pimple may lead to a staph infection, one creator cautioned. The post ‘Don’t pop your pimples you guys’: Creator gets staph infection after popping pimple on their face appeared first on In The Know.

  • ‘When celebs do it, it’s fashion’: TikTokers raise questions about trending ‘squatters core’ aesthetic

    "When homeless people do it, it’s gross. When working class people do it, it’s embarrassing. When celebs do it, it’s fashion." The post ‘When celebs do it, it’s fashion’: TikTokers raise questions about trending ‘squatters core’ aesthetic appeared first on In The Know.

  • Rick Fox on not running from challenges – on court or on climate

    Rick Fox took an unconventional path to becoming a startup founder – not least of which includes being a three-time NBA Champion, taking the crown alongside fellow Los Angeles Lakers players Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant. Fox retired from basketball after a thirteen-year career. “I learned from the teams I was on,” he explained during a one-on-one interview at TechCrunch Disrupt in San Francisco.

  • Promotion/relegation in college football? Game-changing idea could help save Pac-12

    What if the Pac-12 and Mountain West changed the way college conferences operate by borrowing an idea from European soccer leagues?

  • Beyond Aero is building a hydrogen-powered jet

    The aviation industry is well aware of its carbon footprint, but it's not an industry where things change quickly. The company, which is part of our Battlefield startup competition at Disrupt this week, is currently ground-testing an 85 kW hydrogen-based propulsion system, with flight tests of its single-engine test bed scheduled for later this year. The company plans to launch with a business jet, the Beyond Aero One, with a range of up to 800 nautical miles, a speed of about 310 knots (or just over 356 miles per hour) and seating for up to eight passengers.

  • UFC schedule: Fight cards, start times, odds, how to watch Rafael Fiziev vs. Mateusz Gamrot

    Here are all the scheduled cards the UFC will be staging.

  • A legal glossary of Trump's court cases

    In a span of five months this year, former President Donald Trump was indicted on a total of 91 felony counts across four separate criminal cases. As hearings and trial dates are set, here's a guide to some of the legal terms you may hear.

  • Fantasy Football Week 3 Rankings

    Check out our fantasy football rankings for Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season!

  • FTC starts claims process for Fortnite players tricked into making unwanted purchases

    Epic Games will be forced to provide refunds to Fortnite players who were allegedly tricked into making unintended purchases on the platform. The FTC says this is one of the largest refunds in a gaming-related case to happen to date.

  • Massachusetts police investigating death of Patriots fan during game at Gillette Stadium

    Police are “investigating the facts and circumstances of the man’s death."

  • DOJ investigates Elon Musk perks at Tesla

    The U.S. Department of Justice is investigating the personal benefits that Tesla may have provided its CEO Elon Musk since 2017 as part of a criminal probe that is also looking into the use of company funds to build a proposed glass house. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York has also requested information about transactions between Tesla and other entities connected to Musk, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal that cites people familiar with the matter.

  • Nolej's AI-generated classroom tools are a force multiplier for educators

    The idea of bringing AI into the classroom doesn’t sit well with everyone, but the team behind Nolej believes that generative AI can supercharge learning — all while keeping teachers front and center. Nolej AI is an AI-powered tool that lets educators quickly generate interactive learning modules like quizzes, flashcards, games and interactive videos. “We are teacher-centric, we put them in the driver's seat and we want to make sure that they have the tools to teach our children, with the right tools in the right way,” Nolej executive chairman Vincent Favrat told TechCrunch.

  • Bird acquires Spin scooters from Tier for $19M

    Shared micromobility company Bird has acquired competitor Spin from Tier for $19 million, including $10 million in cash, $6 million in a vendor take back and $3 million as a hold back. Tier had purchased Spin from Ford back in March 2022 to expand its presence in the U.S., but Tier has struggled to maintain its lead and reach profitability. The email described the change as similar to when Tier purchased Spin from Ford, "the main change is that Spin is now a wholly owned subsidiary of Bird Rides Inc."

  • Fantasy Football Rankings: Defenses for Week 3

    Check out our fantasy football D/ST rankings for Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season!

  • Fantasy Football Rankings: QBs for Week 3

    Check out our fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season!