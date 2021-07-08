2 in Lawrence County charged with drug trafficking

Jul. 8—MOULTON — Two Moulton residents are facing drug trafficking charges after the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office searched a home in the Five Points community on Wednesday, according to the department.

Sheriff Max Sanders said investigators arrested Sonja Mechiell Wolfe, 54, and David Lee Boyd, 62, for trafficking in fentanyl. Wolfe and Boyd are in the Lawrence County Jail.

While executing the search warrant at the home on Lawrence County 334, authorities seized about 300 fentanyl pills, a large quantity of cash and multiple firearms, Sanders said.

Sanders said the district attorney's office and an Alabama Law Enforcement Agency narcotics unit assisted in the arrest.

"We are committed to working with our fellow citizens and our partner agencies to go after those that bring these dangerous drugs and substances into our communities," Sanders said in a news release.

— mike.wetzel@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2442. Twitter @DD_Wetzel.