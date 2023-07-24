2 Lawrence men plead guilty to conspiring to distribute fentanyl at VA Medical Center in Bedford

Two Lawrence men have pleaded guilty in federal court to conspiring to distribute fentanyl to people at the Bedford Veterans Affairs Medical Center, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said Monday.

Deiby Bladimil Casado Ruiz, 30, and Pedro Antonio Sanchez Bernabel, 31, both of Lawrence, pleaded guilty on Friday to one count each of conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and distribution of fentanyl. U.S. District Court Judge Indira Talwani scheduled Casado Ruiz’s sentencing for Nov. 1 and Bernabel’s sentencing for Nov. 6.

Both men were charged in November 2022.

Between July 27, 2022 and November 2022, Casado Ruiz and Bernabel conspired to distribute more than 40 grams of fentanyl, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. Specifically, the men sold fentanyl to people at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Bedford, including one veteran who was seeking treatment at the Medical Center for a substance use disorder.

The charge of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute fentanyl and the charge of distribution of fentanyl each provides for a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, at least three years of supervised release and a maximum fine of $1 million.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

