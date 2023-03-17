2 leading Hampton Roads real estate firms join forces under Berkshire Hathaway flag

Hundreds of real estate agents walked into the Virginia Beach Convention Center on March 16 to learn that two regional industry giants are joining forces.

Rose & Womble Realty Co. and Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Towne Realty will soon be known as Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices RW Towne Realty.

Barbara Wolcott, CEO of RW Towne Realty, said the venture will change the face of real estate in Hampton Roads.

“You put these two companies together, and I will say without reservation, there is no company within the region that can offer everything that we can offer,” Wolcott said.

Together, the combined firm represents more than 16% share of the market, said J. Van Rose Jr., principal owner of Rose & Womble who is the new venture’s executive board chairman.

Each firm was attracted to the other’s strengths, company leaders said. Towne, a TowneBank affiliate that had joined billionaire Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway franchise network in 2015, excels in the luxury market while Rose & Womble stands out in new home sales and development.

“We are a local company, locally owned and in business with this incredible local community bank that gives us stability,” Wolcott said.

The merger of two of the largest Hampton Roads agencies brings together more than 750 agents for a full range of services, according to the announcement. The backing of TowneBank will help the real estate firm expand its growth in markets where the bank has a presence like Richmond and Raleigh and Charlotte in North Carolina.

“It just causes all of us to be able to do more business, better business, with a reputation that’s worldwide,” Rose said.

RW Towne Realty will offer clients one-stop services in local real estate, new and luxury home sales, global relocation, property management, title and settlements and mortgage services.

The company will be able to consolidate the firms’ offices — often across the street from one another — throughout the region. The rent savings alone will be in the millions, Rose said.

The company also plans to open business centers with real estate agents, mortgage lenders and title officers in other parts of northeastern North Carolina.

Sandra J. Pennecke, 757-652-5836, sandra.pennecke@insidebiz.com