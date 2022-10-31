2 Lexington police officers charged with DUI after crashes. One officer resigns

Two Lexington police officers have been arrested and charged with DUI after being involved in separate accidents over the weekend, according to police.

Justin Roberts, 23, was arrested early Sunday morning after being involved in a multi-vehicle collision on I-75, according to court documents. Roberts smelled of alcohol and blood-shot, watery eyes after the accident, his arrest citation said.

Roberts submitted to a breath test and blew a 0.154 blood alcohol concentration, close to double the legal limit of 0.08, according to court documents. He was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.

Lexington police said Roberts was a police recruit and driving his personal vehicle at the time of the accident. Roberts resigned Monday, police said.

Later Sunday, Detective Derrick Walton was arrested by the Georgetown Police Department and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and wanton endangerment. Walton was involved in an injury accident on McClelland Circle in Georgetown just before 7 p.m. Sunday, according to police.

Walton was driving his personal vehicle during the collision, police said. He has been relieved of sworn duties and placed on an administrative assignment “in accordance with department policy while the incident is under review,” police said.