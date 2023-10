TechCrunch

Consumer interest in open-source, decentralized social networking isn't something that was only reflected in news headlines over the past year, it's also apparent in the financials behind Mastodon. The non-profit organization powers one of the many apps that came into fashion as a Twitter alternative following Elon Musk's acquisition of the social network he's since renamed X. According to Mastodn's annual report, released today, the company says it's seen a 488% increase in donations, totaling €325.9K, or roughly $341,985 in U.S. dollars.