These 2 Lithium Stocks Could Blast Higher by Over 40%, Says Analyst

1
TipRanks
·6 min read

Our modern world has a voracious appetite for metals, and smart investors can leverage that for profits. The list of metals is extensive, and ranges from lesser-known rare elements such as scandium, yttrium, and gadolinium to the vital component of every battery in every digital device, lithium. Lithium has been growing in value as laptops, ipads, and smartphones, with lithium-ion batteries, have proliferated, but in recent years the expansion of electric vehicles – and their far larger battery packs – has pushed the price of lithium sky-high.

From an investors perspective, this opens up several avenues for opportunity, particularly in lithium mining and lithium processing.

In a report from B. Riley Securities, analyst Matthew Key lays out the current status and path forward for the lithium industry: “Lithium has arguably been the best-performing commodity since the start of 2021, with current pricing for carbonate and hydroxide at $74,000/Mt and $80,500/Mt, respectively, primarily from battery demand for electric vehicles. Overall, we believe the strong outlook for EV sales will support robust pricing over the near term..."

Key’s description shows why now is the right time for investors to consider lithium, as a portfolio option. So let’s take a look at two lithium stocks that the analyst has given Buy ratings along with double-digit upside potential – on the order of 40% or more. In fact, Key’s view is no outlier. Running the tickers through TipRanks’ database, we found out that each boasts a “Strong Buy” consensus rating from the broader analyst community.

Lithium Americas (LAC)

First up, Lithium Americas, is developing two major lithium mining and processing projects, the Cauchari-Olaroz mine in northern Argentina and the Thacker Pass mine in Nevada. Thacker Pass is potentially North America’s best lithium mine, with the largest known lithium reserves in the US. Between the two projects, Lithium Americas expects to generate approximately 100,000 tons of usable lithium annually.

For now, the company is still in development stages, moving both projects toward completion and the commencement of production. In its 3Q22 report, released on October 27, the company reported continued progress on the Cauchari-Olaroz, with an update on the production ramp-up schedule expected before the end of this year.

Turning to Thacker Pass, Lithium Americas reported that, by September of this year, it had sent 100 tons of ore from the mine for the production of product samples that can be shown to potential customers and partners. The feasibility study, required before the mine can open, is scheduled for completion in 1Q23.

While Lithium Americas is still pre-revenue, it is in a sound financial position. As of September 30, the company had on hand $392 million in cash and other liquid assets, along with $75 million in available credit.

Checking in with B. Riley’s Key, we find that he is bullish on Lithium Americas, saying of the stock: “LAC continues to be one of our favorite names in our coverage group, and we believe the completion of Cauchari in early 2023 will serve as a major catalyst for the stock. Importantly, the increase in near-term carbonate pricing benefited the earnings potential of Cauchari considerably, and we are now estimating $332M in EBITDA for 2023E and $385M for 2024E.”

It should be unsurprising, then, that Key rates LAC a Buy. Not to mention his $41 price target puts the upside potential at ~48%. (To watch Key’s track record, click here)

It’s clear from the consensus rating, a Strong Buy supported by 5 Buy ratings out of 6 analyst reviews, that Wall Street is bullish on this lithium company. As for upside, the shares are trading at $26.43 and their $35.96 average price target suggests a gain of 36% in the coming year. (See LAC stock forecast at TipRanks)

Piedmont Lithium (PLL)

The next stock we’ll look at is Piedmont Lithium, a lithium mining and processing firm which, like LAC above, is still in the development process. The company’s goal is to turn the US into a major player in the global lithium supply chain. It’s a realistic goal; the US has approximately 17% of the world’s proven lithium reserves, and with current US production averaging only 2% of current supply, there is plenty of room for expansion here.

Piedmont is working to bring mining assets in North Carolina online, and its main activities are at the Carolina Tin Spodumene belt, not far from Charlotte. The company holds 1,100 acres in that region, and is on track to begin construction activities in 2024. Spodumene concentrate production is scheduled to begin in 2026, with a goal of 30,000 tons annually at full production capacity.

The company’s other major project is located in Tennessee, where the company has selected a site for a 30,000 ton capacity lithium hydroxide plant, with production targeted for 2025. The company’s Tennessee lithium project has recently been selected by the US government to receive a $141.7 million grant from the US Department of Energy, as part of the Biden Administration’s recent infrastructure law.

Outside of the US, Piedmont has partnerships with lithium mining projects in Quebec, at the North American Lithium (NAL) project in Val d’Or, and in Ghana, in the Ewoyaa project. Piedmont invested in these projects in 2021, and expects to benefit from 168,000 tons annual production of spodumene concentrate in Quebec, starting in 2023, and from 30.1 million tons of known Li2O reserves at the Ewoyaa mine. While the Quebec and Ghana projects are based on smaller reserves than Piedmont has in the Carolina, they are expected to go online at an earlier date.

Analyst Matthew Key recently bumped up his price target on Piedmont Lithium’s stock, and wrote of his decision: “Our PT for Piedmont increased for two primary reasons. First, the increase in long-term hydroxide prices from $16,000/Mt to $18,000/Mt was highly accretive to Piedmont’s hydroxide projects in Carolina and Tennessee. In total, the adjustment added roughly $338M in NAV value for both assets. In addition, the increase in long-term spodumene prices from $900/Mt to $1,200/Mt also benefited the NAV of the company’s two spodumene assets.”

To this end, Key rates the shares a Buy, and his new price target, set at $108, indicates room for ~75% upside potential in the shares.

Overall, there are 4 analyst reviews on this pre-production lithium company, and all are positive, making the Strong Buy consensus rating unanimous. The shares are priced at $61.56 and their $108.75 average price target suggests a gain of ~77% in the next 12 months. (See PLL stock forecast at TipRanks)

To find good ideas for lithium stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Recommended Stories

  • Livent looks to Canada for lithium growth opportunities - CEO

    Lithium producer Livent Corp is eyeing acquisitions in Canada and other countries as it looks to boost its production and processing of the metal used to make electric vehicle batteries, its chief executive told Reuters. Already one of the top global producers of the metal, Livent has expansions underway across the globe, including Canada, but wants to grow more to meet rising demand for the metal from the electric vehicle (EV) and renewable energy industries. "We see Canada as a core part of our expansion capacity," Paul Graves, Livent's CEO, said in a Thursday interview.

  • Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

    The board of Entergy Corporation ( NYSE:ETR ) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of $1.07 on the 1st of...

  • Lithium Americas Stock Spinoff: What Investors Should Know

    Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC), a late-development-stage lithium miner, announced on Thursday that it plans to split into two public companies. Lithium Americas stock is up 4% on Thursday as of 12:59 p.m. ET. Lithium stocks have garnered much investor attention over the last year because lithium prices have skyrocketed due to soaring demand for the material, which has boosted the profits of major lithium producers.

  • Sweeny Murti explains why Aaron Judge's free agency could take a while to play out | Baseball Night in NY

    On Baseball Night in NY, Sal Licata asks Sweeny Murti why Aaron Judge's free agency could take a while to play out. Murti also gives his thoughts on Andy Martino's column that says Steve Cohen and Hal Steinbrenner's relationship could preclude Judge from signing in Flushing.

  • Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) closed at $16.94 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.29% move from the prior day.

  • Top Utilities Stocks for November 2022

    These are the utilities stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for November 2022.

  • Dark storm clouds hover over the Dallas-Fort Worth area

    As severe storms moved through Texas on Nov. 4, meteorologist Tony Laubach captured these videos of a dangerous storm cell.

  • Alibaba Comes Back Strong Against US Sanctions; To Power 20% Operations By In-House CPUs By 2025

    Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) plans to power 20% of its operations with its homebrew CPUs by 2025, the Register reports. Alibaba showcased its Yitian 710 server-class CPU in 2021. In early 2022 the operation started trials of the devices and offered more info about their specs. The features included 128 Armv9-compatible CPU cores, a clock speed of up to 3.2GHz, eight DDR5 channels, and 96 PCIe 5.0 lanes, all cooked up on a 5nm process. At its Aspara conference on October 3 and Chine

  • Our Favorite Indoor Rowing Machine Deals Ahead of Black Friday

    Check these Cyber Monday rowing machine deals that cut the cost of the best rowing machines and the best rowers on the market.

  • Is it a Good Time to Invest in BRP Group (BRP) Today?

    Madison Funds, managed by Madison Asset Management, LLC, released its “Madison Small Cap Fund” third quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The Russell 2000 declined 2.2% and the Madison Small Cap Fund (Class Y) underperformed the benchmark. With the exception of Energy and Healthcare, all sectors delivered negative returns. Both […]

  • Market Participants Recognise GHL Systems Berhad's (KLSE:GHLSYS) Earnings

    When close to half the companies in Malaysia have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 13x, you may consider GHL...

  • Report: Patriots were in on Chase Claypool at NFL trade deadline

    Bill Belichick is a big fan of Chase Claypool, and it sounds like his Patriots considered trading for the Steelers wide receiver before Pittsburgh dealt him to Chicago.

  • Shareholders in Delfi (SGX:P34) are in the red if they invested five years ago

    For many, the main point of investing is to generate higher returns than the overall market. But the main game is to...

  • Madison Funds: “OMI has an Underappreciated Opportunity to Accelerate Earnings & Cash Flow Growth”

    Madison Funds, managed by Madison Asset Management, LLC, released its “Madison Small Cap Fund” third quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The Russell 2000 declined 2.2% and the Madison Small Cap Fund (Class Y) underperformed the benchmark. With the exception of Energy and Healthcare, all sectors delivered negative returns. Both […]

  • Why Shares in Freeport-McMoRan Surged 10% Today

    Shares in copper miner Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: FCX) were up by around 10% midday today. The move today comes as the mining stock's bulls got to hear exactly what they wanted from China. According to a Reuters article, official sources are declaring that China will make "substantial changes" to zero-COVID policies in due course.

  • And Just Like That... Sarah Jessica Parker's Former NYC Penthouse Hits the Market for $5.5 Million

    The two-level home belonged to the Sex and the City actress in the 1990s, just before she married her husband Matthew Broderick

  • Starlink adds a 1TB monthly soft cap for residential users

    SpaceX's Starlink internet has included unlimited bandwidth since launch, and while the service will technically continue to provide that to customers, users who exceed 1TB of data use in a single month will now be throttled once they reach that threshold. Starlink sent out an email to users across the U.S. and Canada on Friday outlining the new so-called "Fair Use" policy, which describes how residential users will start out each month with "Priority Access," and then continue to receive coverage with "Basic Access" for the remainder of the monthly billing period if they cross that 1TB threshold. Starlink also notes that data used between off-peak times, specifically between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m., won't be counted toward that 1TB monthly Priority bucket.

  • Why Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Tumbled Today

    Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) pulled back today after the entertainment company posted weak results in its third-quarter earnings report, missing estimates on the top and bottom lines. On a generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) basis, the company posted a per-share loss of $0.95, which includes a $1.9 billion pre-tax amortization charge for an acquisition-related intangible asset and $1.5 billion in pre-tax restructuring charges. While we have lots more work to do, and there are some difficult decisions still to be made, we have total conviction in the opportunity ahead.

  • Atlassian stock suffers worst day ever, nearly $13 billion in valuation wiped away

    Atlassian Corp. shares dropped in the extended session Thursday after the business collaboration software company’s earnings and revenue outlook fell short of Wall Street expectations.

  • That time Jerry Lee Lewis saved a young Kansas City stripper from the hollering crowd

    She was obviously in over her head, so “the Killer” took things into his own hands. | Opinion