2 local caregivers arrested, accused of beating man with disabilities with metal rod

“It’s sickening, it’s ridiculous. It’s one of the worst things in the world I can think about,” Lu Randall with the Autism Connection of Pennsylvania said.

Randall is disturbed by the two Allegheny County caretakers that are facing charges after an attorney general investigation revealed they neglected and abused their patient.

The alleged abuse happened at a home on Robin Street in North Versailles. Investigators say Erik Walker and August Young beat a man with a metal rod so badly that he had to have a body part removed.

Neighbors are stunned.

“Nobody should be put in a situation like that, especially someone who isn’t able to take care of themselves,” neighbor Mark Batchen told Channel 11.

According to detectives, Young told them the patient was kicking and punching him, and “something inside of him snapped, and he started hitting him on the rear with a breaker bar.”

Young and Walker both worked for Taylor Maleski Home LLC, who never returned our request for comment.

In order to keep your loved ones safe, Randall recommends doing your research, dropping in when they’re looking after your loved one, sharing meals with them, and trying to spend time with the caretakers.

If you suspect any type of abuse of a dependent person, call 800-490-8505 to reach Adult Protective Services.

