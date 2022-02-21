2 local men indicted for sexual abuse of a child in Grayson County

Grayson County grand jurors indicted a number of people on child abuse and other charges this week.

Two local men are facing charges that they sexually assault children.

Roger Lynn Hull, 70, of Tom Bean faces one count of sex abuse of a child continuous victim under 14 and two counts of indecency with a child sexual contact. Timothy Allen Freund, 58, of Sherman faces two counts of sexual assault of a child, two of indecency with a child sexual contact and two of prohibited sexual conduct.

Indictments are formal charges and are not considered evidence of guilt.

The following people were also indicted;

Arthur Ray Woodson, 38, of Denison — obstruction;

Cody Jack Tolleson, 35, of Sunrise Beach — possession of a controlled substance (cocaine);

Marvin Eduardo Linares-Galicia, 45, of Dallas — DWI 3rd or more;

William Christopher Scott, 48, of Tom Bean — possession of a controlled substance (meth) and prohibited weapon;

Gary Allen Bailey, 61, of Whitewright — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Charles Joseph Buckwalter, 45, of Telephone — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Michael Thomas Wisener, 46, of Whitesboro — DWI with a child under 15 in vehicle;

Chrisopher Lynne Clark-Grimes, 37, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Paul Eugene Butler, 34, of Pottsboro — possession of marijuana;

Tiffany Danielle Lovelace,30, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver;

Cory Jermain Davison, 45, of Sherman — bail jumping and failure to appear;

Rustie Ann Sanders, 20, of Savoy — theft of property and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle;

Liberty James Bledsoe, 35, of Fort Worth — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Timothy James Galla, 29, of Denison — fraud possession of credit card;

Christopher Michael Vaughn, 42, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Julio Aguilar Jr., 40, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (cocaine);

Billy Lavoy Holmes, 52, of Pottsboro — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

David Lamar Addison, 55, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (meth) and theft of property;

Story continues

Jake Curry Franklin, 34,of Sherman — terroristic threat against a peace officer or judge;

Terellton Rashad Braxton, 32, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Amber Nicole Livingston, 21, of Sherman — evading arrest with a vehicle, tamper with physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance (meth) and possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl);

Michael Daniel Mixon, 39, of Hugo — evading arrest with a watercraft;

Daniel Leon Butcher, 21, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Julian Aaron Basaldua, 52, of Denison — two counts of burglary;

Danny Joe Simoneau, 23, of Pottsboro — credit card abuse and possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Jennifer Ann Owen, 42, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Stephen Anthony Doss, 31, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Larry Jarrod Williams, 32, of Sherman — assault family member previous and burglary of a habitation;

Brett Aaron Wells, 40, of Frisco — evading arrest with vehicle, theft of property and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle;

Whitney Lee Johnson, 34, of Pottsboro — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Donald Lee Pratt Jr., 49, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Emily Marie Thompson, 22, of Savoy — unauthorized use of a motor vehicle;

Randy Gene Hames, 56, of Pampa — possession of marijuana;

William Garner James, 48, of Krum —aggravated robbery and two counts of fraudulent possession or use of a credit card;

Donavan Dehorney, 18, of Sherman — aggravated assault with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury and one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon;

Maxwell Raymond Keith Ashbee, 21, of Durant, Oklahoma — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle;

Baylee Lanee Pena, 21, of Sherman —aggravated assault with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury;

Tammy Hogg, 56, of Sherman — credit card abuse of the elderly and exploitation of a child, elderly or disabled person;

Sheldon Marcus Doughty, 43, of Sherman — continuous violence against the family;

Kenneth Patrick Barr, 49, of Pottsboro — fraudulent use of identification;

Casey Ralph Champion, 64, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Jose Luis Rodriguez Jr., 23, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (cocaine);

Jonathan Maurice Blanton, 33, of Sherman — burglary of habitation;

Madison Page Smith, 21, of Sherman — aggravated assault with a deadly weapon;

Jose Luis Viviano-Roque, 30, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (cocaine);

Thomas Ryan Adams, 33, of Vancouver, Canada — possession of a controlled substance (heroin);

Brenda Gayle Mcpherson, 61, of Sherman — DWI 3rd or more;

Tabitha Treynea Smith, 29, of Whitewright — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Rickey Antoine Harris, 51, of Sherman — DWI 3rd or more;

Eddie Wayne Murphy, 34, of Sherman — possession of marijuana;

Michael Oneal Thomas, 38, of Fort Worth —possession of a controlled substance (cocaine) and fraudulent use of identification;

Jerri Rae Maynard, 40, of Cartwright, Oklahoma — burglary of a building;

David Lamar Addison, 55, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Jimmy Dalton Curlee, 42, of Denison — burglary of a building intended theft and theft of property.

This article originally appeared on Herald Democrat: 2 local men indicted for sexual abuse of a child in Grayson County