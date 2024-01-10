2 local residents sentenced for submitting false Payroll Protection Program loan applications

Two people from Washington County have been sentenced for trying to defraud the United States government by submitting false Payroll Protection Program (PPP) loan applications totaling over $60,000.

Julia Jolly, 37, and Ethan Gordon, 30, were both sentenced to three years probation and ordered to pay back $61,852, the Department of Justice announced Tuesday.

Officials said Jolly and Gordon submitted false PPP loan applications. PPP loans were designed as COVID-19 pandemic relief loans administered by the Small Business Administration.

Two false loan applications were submitted, one in Jolly’s name and one in Gordon’s.

