2 Lompoc men arrested after attempted catalytic converter theft in Tanglewood

May 27—Two Lompoc men were arrested Thursday on suspicion of theft and conspiracy charges after they allegedly tried to steal a catalytic converter from a Tanglewood resident who confronted the two individuals in the process.

Deputies were dispatched to the 1900 block of Elmwood Drive at 12:02 p.m. for a report of an attempted theft of a catalytic converter, according to sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick.

Zick said that two suspects, identified as 35-year-old Francisco Meza-Cardenas and 31-year-old Abel Barajas Zavala, drove to the area and were attempting to saw off the catalytic converter from a vehicle when the owner confronted the two men.

One of the suspects swung a collapsed scissor jack at the vehicle's owner before both of the men fled the scene, running into an adjacent field, around which deputies set up a perimeter, according to Zick. She added that County Air Support and a K-9 unit were called to assist with searching for the two men in the area, one of whom was reported to have a reciprocating saw-type device in his hand.

The deputies were able to run the plate from the vehicle the two men abandoned and learned it was reported stolen from Lompoc earlier that day, according to Zick.

Zick said County Air Support Pilot Loren Courtney and Tactical Flight Officer Todd Lefemine gave announcements from the air, encouraging the two men to surrender while the officers tracked them through a field, described as containing thick and tall brush.

Moore deployed K-9 Zeke into the brush, where he encountered and apprehended Meza-Cardenas, while Zavala continued to run through the field and was ultimately apprehended by additional deputies, who were guided by Air Support, according to Zick.

Zick added that Meza-Cardenas was transported to an area hospital, where he was treated for his injuries sustained in the K-9 apprehension.

Both men were booked into the Santa Barbara County Main Jail, located on Calle Real, on suspicion of resisting arrest, attempted grand theft, vehicle theft and conspiracy. In addition, Meza-Cardenas was booked and accused of charges related to assault with a deadly weapon and two outstanding warrants. His bail amount was listed at $60,000.

Zavala was released without bail pursuant to the local court's extension of Emergency Rule 4, a pandemic-era court policy that sets $0 bail amounts for people accused of lower-level crimes, according to Zick.