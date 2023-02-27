2 Longs residents were charged with human trafficking at a Myrtle Beach hotel

Two Longs residents were charged Friday with human trafficking at a Myrtle Beach hotel in August, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

Brittany Marquita Rutledge Jackson, 25, and Lashon Alvin Ladson, 37, were charged with trafficking in persons and booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center, according to a report released Monday by SLED.

Jackson knew the victim was homeless and addicted to narcotics and subjected the victim to a human trafficking scheme for compensation, according to SLED.

Jackson allegedly bought a hotel room at the Comfort Suites Hotel, 710 Frontage Road E, and posted commercial sex ads of the victim in various stages of nudity, according to SLED.

Ladson allegedly provided narcotics to the victim and exploited the victim by force and coercion, according to SLED.

Both Jackson and Ladson benefited from the human trafficking by taking all of the proceeds, SLED said.