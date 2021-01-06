2 Louisville police officers involved in Breonna Taylor's death have been fired

Jacob Shamsian
breonna taylor emt
This undated photo provided by Taylor family attorney Sam Aguiar shows Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Ky. Courtesy of Taylor Family attorney Sam Aguiar via AP, File

  • The police department in Louisville, Kentucky has fired Joshua Jaynes and Myles Cosgrove, two officers involved in the killing of Breonna Taylor.

  • The two officers were informed in December that the department would try to fire them for violating policy.

  • A grand jury declined to charge Jaynes and Cosgrove for their involvement in Taylor's death.

  • A third officer involved in the raid, Brett Hankison, was fired in June.

The Louisville Metro Police Department has fired Joshua Jaynes and Myles Cosgrove, two of the police officers involved in the botched March raid that killed Breonna Taylor.

The two officers were informed in December that the department would try to terminate them. Their firings became official on Tuesday, according to the police department.

On March 13, Jaynes, Cosgrove, and a third officer, Brett Hankison, entered Taylor's apartment to serve a no-knock warrant and opened fire, killing her. Hankison was fired in June, following months of protests over Taylor's death and police brutality against Black Americans.

In September, a Louisville grand jury charged Hankison over the raid - but only for shooting into a neighboring apartment, rather than for shooting in Taylor's. Jaynes and Cosgrove, who the FBI said fired the shot that killed Taylor, were not charged.

In the termination letters, the Louisville Police Department said that Cosgrove had violated the department's rules on use-of-force and body cameras during the raid and that Jaynes had violated policies on truthfulness and using a search warrant, according to the Louisville Courier-Journal.

Other officers involved in the raid were either exonerated or received one-day suspensions following an internal investigation from the police department, according to the Courier-Journal. Both Cosgrove and Jaynes were on administrative reassignment during the duration of the investigation.

Cosgrove and Jaynes are both able to appeal their firings, according to the Courier-Journal. Hankison has already filed an appeal for his firing, which will proceed once his criminal case is over.

Cosgrove has already blasted the decision, blaming the police department for buckling at "political pressures."

