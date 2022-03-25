2 Louisville teens indicted on federal carjacking charges

Two Louisville teenagers were indicted by a federal grand jury in separate carjackings and business robberies, with one of the carjackings resulting in serious bodily injury.

Eder Mayorga-Sanchez, 19, allegedly carjacked a vehicle in Louisville on Oct. 26 and in the process shot the driver, a minor, who suffered serious injury, according to court documents.

About a week later, on Nov. 8, Mayorga-Sanchez allegedly robbed The Home Depot on Preston Highway and a Valero convenience store on Terry Road while brandishing a firearm.

He was indicted on one count of carjacking resulting in serious bodily injury, two counts of interference with commerce by robbery, one count of discharge of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, and two counts of brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.

Mayorga-Sanchez is currently detained on state charges and will be arraigned once he is transferred to federal custody, according to the federal news release.

Aries Taylor, 18, in a separate indictment, allegedly carjacked a vehicle in Louisville on Sept. 19. He was indicted on one count of carjacking.

