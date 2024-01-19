2 loving dogs and a pair of cuddly cats up for adoption in Lane County

Cooper at Oregon Coast Humane Society.

Oregon Coast Humane Society

Cooper is a 1-year-old, 53-pound dog who is described as the perfect adventure buddy.

He loves stuffed animals and other dogs with a proper introduction. Cooper is also built for hiking, walking, running and fun.

To meet Cooper, stop by the shelter at 2840 Rhododendron Drive in Florence, or apply online at oregoncoasthumanesociety.org. Shelter hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

Greenhill Humane Society

Zia at Greenhill Humane Society.

Zia is described as a friendly, lovable and gorgeous 4-year-old Pitbull mix with soft brown fur and a striking white line through her face.

She is friends with everyone she meets and enjoys walking and laying across laps for pets. Zia also has a snaggletooth that gives her a goofy smile and is a great walker on a leash.

Zia has lived with other animals and children so she should be able to acclimate well into a new family. She needs to meet any potential new dogs before adoption in the shelter and should have a slow introduction to cat friends.

She weighs 80 pounds and is spayed, microchipped and current on vaccines. Zia can be nervous around men but will be a "huge cuddle bug" once she warms up to you.

Greenhill Humane Society is open seven days a week, 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. at 88530 Green Hill Road in Eugene. For more information call (541) 689.1503 or visit www.green-hill.org.

Cat Rescue and Adoption Network

Cashew and Lil Bit at Cat Rescue and Adoption Network.

Cashew and Lil Bit are a pair of 6-year-old bonded male cats described as smart, affectionate and playful.

Lil Bit is a fluffy dark gray and white tuxedo cat, while Cashew is a fluffy orange and white tuxedo cat.

This pair came to the cat rescue when their owner went into assisted living.

They're both shy and take a few weeks to get comfortable, but once acclimated they are confident and friendly lap kitties who will do best as the only pets in your household.

They have been neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and are negative for FIV and FeLV.

To meet them, please call (541)-225-4955, or visit our website at CatRescues.org for more info.

Haleigh Kochanski is a breaking news and public safety reporter for The Register-Guard. You may reach her at HKochanski@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: Lane County pets up for adoption: Dogs, cats among other animals