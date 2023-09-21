2 Macomb sheriff's deputies on leave, face charges after 1 slaps teen in custody

Two veteran Macomb County sheriff's deputies face criminal charges and are on paid leave after one of the deputies was accused of slapping a teenage boy in the face while he was in their custody and being transported to the Juvenile Justice Center, county authorities said.

Deputy Derek Reed, a 10-year veteran, is charged with fourth-degree child abuse and public official, willful failure to uphold the law, in the incident last month. Deputy Alan Weir, a 16-year department veteran, was charged with willful neglect of duty. The charges are one-year misdemeanors, authorities said Wednesday.

Reed's attorney could not be immediately reached. Weir's attorney, Avis Choulagh, had no comment Wednesday.

The incident happened Aug. 29 in New Haven, according to sheriff's officials, who said the Sheriff's Office received notice from Children's Protective Services and immediately began investigating.

County Prosecutor Peter Lucido told the Free Press the deputies were picking up the 14-year-old boy on a probation violation. He said the boy, who he described as "fidgety," was in the back of the patrol vehicle being taken to the county's Juvenile Justice Center in Mount Clemens.

Lucido said the boy was getting more agitated and a deputy stopped the vehicle. The boy was slapped in the face. He also was taken out of the vehicle with handcuffs on, the prosecutor said.

Lucido said when the boy was brought to the Juvenile Justice Center, he reported the incident and two other deputies took a report. He said deputies took photographs of the boy and a statement.

"When you have authority over the youth, you are in a special relationship where you've exerted that authority. He's in your care and custody and control," Lucido said of the child abuse charge, which he said he believes is appropriate.

Authorities indicated the incident was caught on video. Lucido said, in general, "digital evidence is creating less and less of the dialog today because it's so clear."

Sheriff Anthony Wickersham said in a release that his office "takes all allegations of this nature seriously. Individuals in positions of power, especially those in law enforcement, must be held to the highest of standards."

The Sheriff's Office said it immediately launched an investigation into the incident, which was completed and turned over to the prosecutor for action, including requested charges.

The deputies were arraigned Wednesday in 42-2 District Court in New Baltimore, where Judge William Hackel III set $100 personal bonds and conditions that include no contact with the boy. Court records indicate Reed, age 44, and Weir, age 50, both pleaded not guilty. Their pretrials are set for Oct. 30.

In a separate release, Lucido said: "While we recognize the challenging situations law enforcement officers often face, it is our firm commitment to ensure that the boundaries of justice and restraint are never crossed. We must hold those entrusted with upholding the law to the highest standard."

