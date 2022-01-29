2 male penguins at zoo become foster parents to hatchling

·1 min read

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — A pair of male Humboldt penguins at a New York zoo have teamed up to become foster parents to a new hatchling.

The Rosamond Gifford Zoo in Syracuse says the same-sex foster couple, Elmer and Lima, are a first for the zoo, although several other institutions have seen success with same-sex penguins tending eggs together and caring for newborns.

Zoo officials said on Friday that Elmer and Lima watched over an egg that came from a pair of breeding penguins that have a history of inadvertently breaking their fertilized eggs. They were successful, and the chick hatched on New Year's Day.

Experts had tested the duo first by putting a dummy egg in a nest the pair built together last fall during the current breeding season.

Zoo Director Ted Fox said not all penguin duos are good at incubating eggs, but “Elmer and Lima were exemplary in every aspect of egg care.”

After the pair passed the test, officials removed the dummy egg and replaced it with a real one. The duo took turns incubating the egg until the chick hatched, Fox said.

“It continues to be brooded and cared for by both Elmer and Lima, who are doing a great job," Fox said in a zoo statement. "And once they have experience doing this and continue to do it well, they will be considered to foster future eggs.”

Native to the Pacific coast of South America, Humboldt penguins are listed as vulnerable, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Nature: Rare red wolf sighting drives home plight of endangered creature

    The federally endangered red wolf is among the rarest of the rare, with fewer than 20 remaining in the wild.

  • Orcas observed devouring the tongue of a blue whale just before it dies in first-ever documented hunt of the largest animal on the planet

    The Western Australia study filmed orcas — also known as killer whales — preying on blue whales, the largest animal on Earth, for the first time.

  • What would a wind farm off the NC coast look like from the beach? Here’s an idea.

    New visualizations give an idea of what a wind farm off Brunswick County would look like from Bald Head Island. The residents are jealous of their view.

  • Anderson: DNR tells Minnesota hunters to get used to low deer numbers in the northeast

    Department of Natural Resources big-game managers held an online chat Wednesday evening about depleted whitetail populations in northeast Minnesota, and their message to frustrated hunters was, "Get used to it.'' In fact, the webinar — part of the DNR's deer population goal-setting process — wasn't so much about deer as it was about moose, the agency's big-game animal du jour. Never mind the ...

  • 11-foot great white shark pings off coast of Vero Beach, according to OCEARCH. Is she alone?

    OCEARCH named the great white shark after Sable Island National Park Reserve where she was tagged in 2021. She is the nonprofit's 76th tagged shark.

  • Australia Just Exported Its First Batch of Fuel That Doesn't Emit CO2. There's Just One Catch

    A debut shipment of liquid hydrogen to Japan proves the fuel is viable, supporters say. Critics aren't so sure

  • Welcome to Florida: You will see many slimy, creepy critters. Don’t freak out.

    Frogs in the toilet. Alligators in the swimming pool. Snakes in the kitchen. Lizards falling from trees. Palmetto bugs everywhere. If you’ve lived in South Florida for a while, you may shrug off these critters who live among us. If you’re a newcomer, you may react more dramatically, with a gasp, a shriek or a sprint for the closest exit. Some of these creatures were in Florida before we humans ...

  • Montana curbs wolf hunt after 23 from Yellowstone killed

    Montana wildlife commissioners on Friday moved to shut down gray wolf hunting in a portion of the state around Yellowstone National Park, amid mounting criticism over a record number of the animals shot or trapped after roaming across the park boundary this winter. Yellowstone officials had pressed the state beginning in mid-December to suspend hunting in some areas along the park’s border. Under Friday's unanimous commission vote, hunting and trapping for wolves in southwestern Montana will be barred once the number killed in the region hits 82 animals.

  • Why don't Arizona cities require residents to conserve water? It's simple, really

    Shouldn't we mandate conservation if we need to save water? There are a few reasons why Arizona cities haven't gone that route yet.

  • Collapse of Florida-sized glacier may happen soon, raising sea levels and threatening coastal cities

    A team of international scientists say the Thwaites Glacier can rapidly raise sea levels if the ice shelf holding it in place breaks.

  • Net metering: Don't tax all electric customers to support rich solar panel owners

    Commentary: Net-metering legislation on solar power would keep poor from having to subsidize wealthy owners of solar panels.

  • How many inches of snow have fallen in South Jersey so far?

    New Jersey hit by powerful nor'easter Friday night. Here's how much snow has fallen across South Jersey so far.

  • Series of hunts for feral swine begin in February

    The first hunt for wild hogs is Feb. 8-9.

  • The next Cascadia earthquake could be devastating. Start your preparations

    There are people and pets who depend on you. Be ready for when the Cascadia earthquake hits.

  • TikTok diver gets hilarious surprise when he cracks an egg at the ‘bottom of the ocean’

    This TikToker cracked an egg at the bottom of the ocean, and viewers couldn’t believe what happened next!

  • Live looks: Snowfall in Ocean City, Salisbury, Rehoboth and more on webcams

    With snow continuing to fall well into Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, get a live look at Ocean City, Salisbury and Rehoboth with these webcams

  • Scientists want protection for mysterious Weddell Sea

    Antarctica’s Weddell Sea is nearly impenetrable to human exploration.For now at least.Its inaccessibility and seemingly stable climate mean conservationists have been calling for years to turn it into what would be the largest marine protected area on earth – nearly 700,000 square miles or five times the size of Germany.But so far, countries have failed to agree, potentially compromising this unspoiled ecosystem of untouched animal populations.Louisa Carsen is an oceans campaigner for Greenpeace."It's urgent that we put in place an ocean sanctuary so that the expansion of industrial krill fishing does not add an additional pressure onto these populations as they try and build resilience to the climate crisis.”Alex Borowicz is a researcher in polar ecology."The Weddell Sea is the sort of place that can crush a ship, like what happened to Ernest Shackleton with the Endurance. There’s ice drifting all over the place with unpredictable winds, unpredictable weather patterns so finding your way through the sea ice, the tabular icebergs is the challenge that you have to face when you’re coming to do research on a place like this."He is part of a team from Stony Brook University in the U.S. that is hoping to change one reason cited for the slow progress on the Marine Protected Area designation: a lack of data on what exactly lives in the Weddell Sea."Marine Protected Areas (MPAs) are crucial for conserving species around the planet in the ocean. But in order to understand where we should place these MPAs and what we're actually protecting, we need to do science on the ground first. That's why we're in a place like this, a penguin colony to understand change and what's here already so that we can protect the species where they need it most."The team is particularly interested in how Adelie penguins are doing.These penguins prefer colder climates and their populations have suffered in other faster warming parts of the Antarctic.If their populations are holding up in the Weddell Sea this would provide further impetus for establishing the MPA, which was first proposed by the European Union in 2013.CARSEN: “Governments have failed for several years to create an ocean sanctuary in the Weddell Sea. This cannot be another year of delay and continued harm to penguin populations and other wildlife here in the Antarctic."Once granted, all fishing in the area would be banned, helping to safeguard species like penguins, blue whales, killer whales, as well as other species yet to be discovered.Earlier in January scientists discovered a huge icefish colony of 60 million nests in the Weddell Sea. Researchers say it is the world’s largest fish breeding area known to date.Though many countries have come on board, China and Russia remain two notable exceptions.Both have strong fishing interests in the waters around the Antarctic.BOROWICZ: "At the end of the day, it's the role of policymakers to decide what's most important, what sort of values motivate the creation of a protected area, and we can talk about what's going to happen to penguins. But whether that matters is up to the rest of the world."

  • Column: How California's rooftop solar program became a victim of its own spectacular success

    California's rooftop solar program leads the nation, but now has to evolve.

  • Time running out for wolf-dogs if Orange County can’t find ‘humane’ living conditions

    Keeping the wolf-dog hybrids at an animal shelter for much longer would be inhumane, officials say.

  • Yes, you need to be cleaning your washing machine — and this is the easiest way to do it

    More than 150,000 shoppers now swear by this one product to get the job done.