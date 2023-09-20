2 males critically injured in Mount Oliver shooting
Two males are in critical condition after a shooting in Pittsburgh’s Mount Oliver neighborhood.
Just before 4:40 a.m., police were dispatched to the 400 block of Parkwood Road for reports of a shooting.
Officers found two male victims in the doorway of a home, one with gunshot wounds to the trunk area, and one with a wound to the midsection.
Both were taken to a local hospital in critical condition.
Channel 11′s Lonni Rivera is live at the scene through 7 a.m. on 11 Morning News.
Police are investigating.
Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW
TRENDING NOW:
LATEST: Lindsay Powell projected winner in special election, giving Democrats control of State House Woman accused of running her boyfriend over with a car in Hempfield Township Man charged with transporting more than $1.5M in fentanyl fails to appear in court for 2nd time VIDEO: Fire rips through beloved pizza shop in Jefferson Hills DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts