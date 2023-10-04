2 males shot, killed in Pittsburgh overnight

Two males were shot and killed in the city’s Hill District overnight.

Channel 11′s Lauren Talotta is live with updates on this developing story through 7 a.m. on Channel 11 Morning News.

BREAKING: Two people are dead after a shooting near the intersection of Webster and Somers Streets in the Hill District. @PghPublicSafety told us one was shot in the head - he died at the scene. Another male shooting victim was shot in the chest and died at the hospital @WPXI pic.twitter.com/oh2EbHWwDd — Lauren Talotta (@LaurenTalottaTV) October 4, 2023

We know that police got a ShotSpotter alert around 3 a.m. in the area of Webster Avenue. Medics were on their way to attend to the first shooting victim when they spotted the second lying in the street.

Officers are asking any neighbors to check their doorbell or surveillance cameras to see if they have video that could help with the investigation.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Westmoreland man arrested for stabbing mother while she slept, state police say Man charged with kidnapping 9-year-old Charlotte Sena Heavy police presence in Connoquenessing Township, state police say VIDEO: Man who allegedly robbed 2 Pitt students in custody DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts