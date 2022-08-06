2 males shot overnight in Pittsburgh’s Homewood South neighborhood

Two males were shot overnight in Pittsburgh’s Homewood South neighborhood.

According to Pittsburgh police, responding officers arrived on the scene of a nine-round ShotSpotter alert in the 7200 block of Formosa Way just before 4:30 a.m.

Police said there was a crime scene but no victims at that location. Two male gunshot victims arrived at a hospital by private means a short time later.

One of the victims is in critical condition and the other is in stable condition.

The Mobile Crime Unit processed the scene and the vehicle used to transport the victims to the hospital.

Violent Crime Unit detectives are investigating.

