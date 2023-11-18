2 man arrested in death of woman found dumped in Bartow County

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A second man has been arrested in connection with the death of Amanda Sharpe, whose body was found on a construction site along Ivey Road in Bartow County in October 2022.

Investigators believe Sharpe was killed at a motel in Kennesaw. Her body was then driven about five miles away, where it was dumped.

Jahman Alston, 26, of Lawrenceville, was booked into the Cobb County Jail on Thursday on charges of concealing the death of another and tampering with evidence. Alston faces probation violation charges as well stemming from several convictions on a 2017 crime with charges including theft, obstruction, and gang participation.

Jake Stephen Schell, arrested in connection to the death of Amanda Sharpe.

Another man, 28-year-old Jack Schell, was arrested on Oct. 15, 2022. He was charged with concealing the death of another, tampering with evidence, four counts of financial transaction card theft, and multiple drug charges.

Both men remain in the Cobb County Jail without bond.