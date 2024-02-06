2 Manatee County school employees face charges after tying up 7-year-old, police say

The Bradenton Police Department announced arrest warrants for a teacher and a teacher’s aide who allegedly tied up a 7-year-old boy during recess.

Exceptional Student Education teacher Carina Chindamo, 31, and teacher’s aide Taylor Internicola, 39, will be charged with false imprisonment, the police department said in a news release Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, Chindamo and Internicola were recorded on a security camera tying the wrists of the student, who is non-verbal, on the playground during recess on Friday at G.D. Rogers Garden-Bullock Elementary School, 515 13th Ave. W., Bradenton.

The nylon rope was then wrapped around the leg of a chair, which Chindamo and Internicola took turns sitting on to keep the child from getting free, the police department said. The child was made to sit on the ground while restrained for approximately one hour, police said.

Police said the investigation is still underway and they are looking for other potential victims.

Manatee County School District officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday afternoon.

Anyone with information on the case can contact the Bradenton Police Department at (941) 932-9300 or email Detective Dalia Santana at dalia.santana@bradentonpd.com.