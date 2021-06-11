2 Manchester police officers disciplined in arrest at hotel

Jun. 11—MANCHESTER — Two police officers were disciplined after the police chief said they acted inappropriately during a response to a domestic disturbance, according to records obtained through a freedom-of-information request.

According to two memos from Manchester Police Chief William Darby dated May 4, Sgt. David Roy was suspended for two days and Officer Maria Garay for one day following an internal investigation into their arrest of Dwight Newton-Batchelor on Feb. 26.

Both suspensions were served in May.

Deputy General Manager Steve Stephanou said that the police union is contesting the discipline for both officers. He said the town was unable to comment on the situation further.

Darby wrote that Roy failed to properly direct Garay at the scene and both officers incorrectly charged Newton-Batchelor with second-degree breach of peace rather than disorderly conduct. He also wrote that that both Roy and Garay decided to charge Newton-Batchelor with slapping a person without identifying a victim in the incident.

Second-degree breach of peace is a class B misdemeanor, while disorderly conduct is a class C misdemeanor.

Regarding Garay specifically, Darby wrote that she violated the department's code of conduct by "telling Mr. Batchelor multiple times that if he cooperated he would not be charged with interfering and then charging him in spite of his cooperation."

Darby also said Garay's report contained multiple discrepancies regarding Newton-Batchelor's behavior and comments made by complainants.

The arrest had gained attention from local activists. In March, PowerUp CT held a rally to bring attention to the arrest and contended that police mishandled the situation.

In a 22-second video shared to PowerUp's Facebook page, Newton-Batchelor is seen being arrested by police wearing just his shorts while Vicky Batchelor, his wife, asks why he's being arrested. Children can be heard crying in the background. In the caption Vicky Batchelor wrote that her husband was cleaning the room listening to music while she was in the bathroom.

The incident report from police for Newton-Batchelor's arrest gives the following details:

Officers were dispatched to the Hawthorn Suites Hotel after an employee called to say they had heard a dispute between a man and woman in the room and children were present. Newton-Batchelor opened the door holding a broom when police arrived, and told police he was cleaning up. Loud music made it hard to talk to Newton-Batchelor, police said, and they asked to speak with the woman in the room.

Newton-Batchelor told them he did not like police and they weren't allowed in the room, but officers said they couldn't leave until they spoke with the woman in the room, the report says. Newton-Batchelor argued with police and asked them to leave, eventually trying to close the door. One of the officers prevented the door from being closed with his foot, and again told Newton-Batchelor that he couldn't leave until he spoke with the woman in the room.

Newton-Batchelor called to his wife, who was in the bathroom, and repeated to officers he knew his rights and asked for a supervisor, the report says.

Manchester police Sgt. David Roy arrived at the scene and told Newton-Batchelor that police had the right to go inside and check the welfare of all the residents.

Police went inside, the report says, and Roy went to the bathroom and knocked on the door. Vicky Batchelor came outside and also was upset officers were in her room. She told police she hadn't had an argument with her husband and she was on the phone in the bathroom.

In the incident report, police wrote that Newton-Batchelor continued to argue with officers over violating his rights, continued to refuse to turn down the loud music, and kept walking toward officers still holding the broomstick from earlier.

"Dwight was detained in handcuffs, due to his agitated behavior," Garay wrote in the incident report.

Newton-Batchelor was escorted outside without shoes or a shirt and placed in a cruiser, the report says.

While in booking, Newton-Batchelor told police that he did get into an argument with his wife while she was on the phone, but nothing physical had happened.

He was released by police at the station on $5,000 bond later that day. His case is pending in Manchester Superior Court with a scheduled appearance on July 1.

