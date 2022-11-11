2 Manitowoc adults arrested in connection with death of 3-year-old

MANITOWOC - A 34-year-old Manitowoc woman and a 38-year-old man were arrested Thursday after an investigation into the death of a 3-year-old child, according to the Manitowoc Police Department.

The police department was made aware of the child's death Oct. 6, after the child was taken to a local health facility.

Police referred charges of possession of MDMA (commonly known as ecstasy or molly, an empathogen that acts as both a stimulant and psychedelic) with intent to deliver and keeping a drug house to both adults, who live at the same residence.

The woman, who police said is the biological mother of the child, also has charges referred for child neglect related to drug abuse.

Neither people arrested has yet been charged in court. The Herald Times Reporter does not publish the names of those arrested until they have been charged with a crime in court.

The investigation is ongoing, and investigators are consulting with medical experts, according to Manitowoc police.

The Manitowoc Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding the investigation to contact Captain Peter McGinty at 920-686-6585 or Detective David McCue at 920-686-6570.

