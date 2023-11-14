2 Manitowoc men arrested for possession and intent to deliver drugs in Two Rivers

TWO RIVERS — Police arrested two Manitowoc men early Sunday after finding methamphetamine, fentanyl and drug paraphernalia in their vehicle.

Officers made a routine traffic stop on the city’s south side at about 1:45 a.m. Sunday of a vehicle occupied by two men, ages 31 and 40, according to a Two Rivers Police Department news release.

During a search of the car, police found 43.1 grams of methamphetamine, a small quantity of fentanyl and a number of items of drug paraphernalia.

Both suspects were taken to Manitowoc County Jail.

Police are recommending charges of possession with the intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession of Schedule 1 and 2 narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of felony bail jumping and a probation violation be filed against the 31-year-old.

For the 40-year-old, police are recommending charges of possession with the intent to deliver methamphetamine.

Neither man’s name was released by police.

The traffic stop was made with funding from a Wisconsin Department of Transportation OWI Task Force grant. The goal of the grant is to eliminate preventable traffic deaths in Wisconsin, according to the release, which was sent by Lt. Nicholas Spurney.

