2 Marijuana Growers That Offer the Best Bang for Your Buck

The marijuana industry had itself one heck of a year in 2018, even if pot stocks didn't perform as well as they have in years past. More specifically, Canada became the first industrialized country in the world to give adult-use weed the green light, ending nine decades of prohibition and rolling out the red carpet to what should be billions of dollars in added annual sales.

According to a recently released co-authored report from Arcview Market Research and BDS Analytics, the legal cannabis industry could grow by 38% in 2019 to $16.9 billion, then see sales surge past $31 billion annually in 2022. Investment bank Cowen, which has arguably been the biggest cheerleader of the industry, foresees global sales hitting $75 billion by 2030, which would put the weed industry on par with, or beyond, the soda industry in terms of annual sales.

Clearly, these dollars have to wind up somewhere. The question is, "Where?"

This metric could help identify pot growers trading at a bargain price

Regulatory agency Health Canada, which is tasked with overseeing the rollout of recreational weed in our neighbor to the north, has issued 146 cultivation, sales, and processing licenses through Jan. 23, 2019. That makes for a large field of potential winners. Of course, we know as investors that every next-big-thing investment will have losers, even if they don't appear obvious in the early going.

So, how do we identify which marijuana growers offer the biggest reward potential? One very simple metric to consider is peak annual production relative to market cap. Though I've stated before that production isn't everything (and I'm sticking by that assessment), a quick look of what investors are willing to pay for future production can help uncover what (if any) bargains exist.

Are there flaws with this method? Absolutely. It's not taking into account important business aspects like cash on hand, international expansion, partnerships, branding, and other less tangible factors that can influence a pot stock's share price. Nevertheless, it's an intriguing place to start.

These popular marijuana stocks are among the priciest

For example, in recent days I've railed against both Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON) and Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC) as being particularly pricey. Although both have landed impressive equity investments from brand-name partners -- $4 billion from Constellation Brands into Canopy Growth, and $1.8 billion from Altria into Cronos Group – neither will be generating much, if anything, in the profit department. Both are also very expensive on the basis of production.