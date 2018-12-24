2 Marijuana Stocks That Could Be Halved in 2019

The marijuana industry has broken down multiple barriers in 2018. In no particular order, we've witnessed:

Canada become the first industrialized country to legalize recreational marijuana, opening the door to billions of dollars in added annual sales.

Two new states (Missouri and Utah) approve medical cannabis, with two more states (Vermont and Michigan) giving the green light to adult-use pot.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approve the very first cannabis-derived drug in June.

Around a half-dozen over-the-counter-listed pot stocks uplist to major U.S. exchanges.

And this is just a partial list of the cannabis industry's accomplishments in 2018. In sum, it's been a year of gained legitimacy for an industry that had been viewed as highly taboo just a few years prior.

These pot stocks could take it on the chin in 2019

But, as investors, we're also acutely aware that not all marijuana stocks can be winners. Ultimately, this is a budding industry with strong growth potential that's bound to run into a few speed bumps along the way. And when those hiccups arise, some marijuana stocks could really take it on the chin. Here are two pot stocks that could come crashing down in a big way in 2019.

Tilray

Canada-based Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) made history in July by becoming the first marijuana stock to go public on a major U.S. exchange. With well-recognized medical cannabis brands in its portfolio and visions of expansion, investors welcomed Tilray with open arms.

After listing its shares at $17 and raising $153 million in gross proceeds, Tilray's stock would go on to hit $300 per share in mid-September, ever-so-briefly sporting a market cap of $28 billion. But even after giving back approximately three-quarters of its value in the subsequent three months, I suspect there's a possibility Tilray's share price could be halved.

The interesting thing about Tilray is that it's not a bad company. As noted, it's done a good job of developing its medical cannabis brands and focusing on these higher-margin medical pot patients. It also recently announced a worldwide distribution deal with Novartis' generic drug subsidiary Sandoz to push its noncombustible, nonsmokable products to foreign markets. But its valuation of more than $7 billion makes me cringe.

When Tilray filed its S-1 prospectus with the Securities and Exchange Commission in June, it estimated that 912,000 square feet would be completed this calendar year, of which about 854,000 square feet would be devoted to growing space. This suggests an annual peak production output of maybe 80,000 kilograms. Comparatively, Aurora Cannabis and Aphria combine for the same market cap as Tilray, but are probably going to yield 700,000 kilograms and 255,000 kilograms, respectively, when at full production capacity. Tilray does have nearly 3 million square feet of space that it could develop, but why it boasts a $7 billion valuation is beyond comprehension.