2 Mariposa Co. High School students, head coach, arrested, deputies say

MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two players on The Mariposa County High School Basketball Team have been arrested on suspicion of multiple sex crimes, the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office said on Friday.

Deputies say the players are juveniles and are not being identified.

According to sheriff’s officials, Pierce Chaney, the head coach of the team, has also been arrested on suspicion of felony child abuse and misdemeanor failure to report as mandated.

However, according to deputies, Chaney is not facing any sex charges.

The Sheriff’s Office is referring to the investigation as a “serious criminal case” involving multiple students on the team.

The Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office says on its Facebook page that they will continue to work to ensure student safety and to protect any alleged victims and witnesses involved. No further details are being released at this time.

