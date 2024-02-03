2 Mariposa County students arrested for sex crimes, coach charged for not reporting, deputies say

TechCrunch

During today's Senate Judiciary Committee hearing focused on kids' online safety, X CEO Linda Yaccarino downplayed the social network's reach among younger users, when she noted that less than 1% of the app's U.S. users were teens ages 13 through 17. When Elon Musk acquired Twitter, which has since rebranded as X, the U.S. was its largest market, ahead of Japan, India, Brazil and others. Speaking at an event last fall, Musk claimed the network overall had grown to 550 million monthly active users, though it wasn't clear if his calculations included fake accounts, like bots and spammers.