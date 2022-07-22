2 Marysville residents arrested after discovery of fentanyl pill manufacturing lab

Two Marysville residents were arrested Thursday after they were found to be manufacturing counterfeit oxycodone pills using fentanyl and a pill press, U.S. Attorney Nick Brown announced.

Jose Eduardo Garnica and Lauren Malina Wilson were charged Thursday with conspiracy to manufacture and distribute fentanyl, and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

Both are currently in custody at the Federal Detention Center in Seatac.

According to a criminal complaint, Garnica and Wilson garnered the attention of law enforcement on June 17, when U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in Los Angeles inspected a package from China to Garnica’s Marysville address.

The package was labeled “furniture parts,” but contained die sets for use in a pill press that made pills with the markings of legitimate oxycodone pills.

Further investigation of two suspects showed unusual cash transactions and 11 firearms purchases in a three-month span in 2020.

On Thursday, agents with Homeland Security and the FBI executed search warrants at the Marysville residence. A pill press and other materials used for making fake oxycodone pills were seized from the garage.

Garnica and Wilson were both arrested at the scene.

Officers called in a hazmat team to secure the lab due to the potentially deadly nature of fentanyl powder. The investigation of that scene is ongoing.

Law enforcement also found multiple suspected fake oxycodone pills in the Garnica and Wilson’s cars.