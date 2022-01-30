2 masked, gloved men burglarize Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Hampton, police say

Two people wearing face masks and gloves burglarized the Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Store in Hampton just after midnight Saturday morning.

The two suspects — both male — broke into the store, in the 4000 block of West Mercury Boulevard, at 12:02 a.m., Hampton Police said.

A news release from police said a glass front door to Ollie’s was shattered, setting off the store’s burglary alarm. But the suspects made off with items from the store, fleeing before police arrived.

One of the males was wearing dark blue coveralls, white gloves, a black hoodie and a dark-colored face mask, police said. The other was wearing dark blue coveralls, black gloves, a dark hoodie, a black face mask and dark boots.

Police said the suspects were of unknown race.

Anyone who knows about the crime is asked to call the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP or by sending tips on P3Tips.com. Crime Line callers can remain anonymous, don’t have to appear in court and could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Peter Dujardin, 757-247-4749, pdujardin@dailypress.com