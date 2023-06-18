2 Mass. residents among several drivers charged with DUI in Lakes Region, NH, police say

Two Massachusetts residents were among several drivers charged with driving under the influence of alcohol in New Hampshire’s Lakes Region during patrols intended to crackdown on drunken and drugged driving, state police said.

On Friday night, troopers assigned to the New Hampshire State Police Drug Recognition Expert Unit conducted “a high-visibility DUI Saturation Patrol initiative in the Lakes Region area,” state police said in a statement on Sunday.

Troopers made a total of 58 traffic stops and issued 13 citations and 48 warnings to motorists for various infractions. Seven drivers, from New Hampshire, Massachusetts and Florida, were arrested or issued a summons to appear in court for various offenses, state police said.

Anthony E. Parolin, 21, of Bridgewater, Massachusetts was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, speeding, and possession of controlled drugs after his arrest in Meredith.

Blake E. Starratt, 21, of Raynham, Massachusetts was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol after being arrested in Meredith.

Keith J. Demers, 41, of Bradford, was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol after his arrest in Gilford.

John P. Miller, 35, of Franklin, was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, speeding, and yellow line violation following his arrest in Laconia.

Sharissa Cyra, 33, of Manchester, was charged with driving after revocation or suspension.

Brian McPherson, 43, of Ormond Beach, Florida was charged with driving after revocation or suspension.

Daniel Digiovanni, 47, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida was charged with reckless driving.

Parolin, Starratt, Demers and Miller were all released on personal recognizance and are due to appear in a Laconia court on June 22.

Cyra, McPherson and Digiovanni, who were arrested in Gilford, were all released with a summons to appear in court on July 27.

State Police urged the public to call 911 immediately if you see a suspected impaired driver. Be prepared to provide your exact location including street names and highway mile markers, a plate number and description of the vehicle involved.

“The New Hampshire State Police would like to encourage all motorists to make safe choices prior to getting behind the wheel and remind everyone that the problem of impaired driving is a preventable one,” state police said.

Friday’s patrols allowed for more troopers to focus on traffic enforcement along major corridors in the Lakes Region area, as part of an initiative funded by the New Hampshire Office of Highway Safety and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, state police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

