2 Mass. State Police troopers charged in CDL bribery scheme suspended without pay, authorities say

Two active Massachusetts State Police troopers accused of giving “guaranteed passing scores” to failed commercial driver’s license applicants in exchange for kickbacks have been suspended indefinitely without pay, authorities announced Wednesday.

‘Golden handshakes’: MSP troopers passed failed CDL applicants in exchange for kickbacks, feds say

Sergeant Gary Cederquist, 58, of Stoughton, and Trooper Joel Rogers, 54, of Bridgewater, were taken off the job following duty status hearings, 24 hours after Acting United States Attorney Joshua S. Levy announced that they had been arrested in connection with a 74-count indictment charging them with conspiracy, extortion, mail fraud, false statements, and falsifying records, Massachusetts State Police spokesman David Procopio said in a statement.

“The Department continues to cooperate with federal prosecutors in the investigation and prosecution of the alleged offenses. The MSP has provided federal prosecutors with records and information related to the unit and its members in response to more than 15 subpoenas or other requests for information received by the Department since the fall of 2022,” the statement read. “Department members have also regularly communicated with the United States Attorney’s Office and the Registry of Motor Vehicles to share information. Additionally, the internal investigation by the State Police Office of Professional Integrity and Accountability into the alleged misconduct also continues.”

Cederquist and Rogers were arraigned Tuesday in federal court in Boston, where they both pleaded not guilty to the charges.

In return for passing unqualified applicants, Levy said that Cederquist received personal benefits including a $10,000 driveway makeover, a $2,000 snowblower, a $750 granite post and mailbox, boxes of Polar Seltzer, and cases of high-end bottled water, among an array of other items.

An indictment showed that the troopers jokingly talked about “golden handshakes” and “golden treatments” in text messages, referring to giving guaranteed passes to CDL applicants, regardless of how they scored on the test.

Cederquist and Rogers, as well as retired troopers Calvin Butner, 63, of Halifax, and Perry Mendes, 63, of Wareham, conspired to give preferential treatment to at least 17 CDL applicants by agreeing to give passing scores on their skills tests whether or not they passed, using the code word “golden” to identify these applicants who received special treatment, the indictment alleged.

Additionally, it is alleged that Cederquist gave preferential treatment to four Class A CDL applicants who were MSP Troopers by falsely reporting that each trooper took and passed a Class A skills test.

“In short, the CDLs were for sale and troopers were bribed with free goods to pass applicants no matter how they performed on the tests,” Levy said. “These defendants displayed no regard for the public safety consequences by allowing people who didn’t pass the tests to have a CDL.”

CDL tests are administered at the state level and the Massachusetts State Police Commercial Driver’s License Unit, which Cederquist was in charge of, is tasked with overseeing the examinations.

Procopio said that state police became aware of the federal investigation into members of the CDL Unit in late 2022 and that an internal investigation was launched immediately.

In early 2023, state police implemented numerous reforms to the CDL Unit that have “significantly improved efficiency, effectiveness, and accountability,” according to Procopio. Steps taken include the following:

Required use of body-worn cameras for all CDL exams.

Increased frequency of unannounced visits by unit supervisors to examiners at training sites.

Modernized unit record-keeping with required electronic documentation and the use of the Department’s online case management system, allowing for enhanced accountability, accuracy, and supervision.

Added two new sergeants to the unit with prior experience, who have instituted operational changes that increased efficiency and supervision.

Created a new position responsible for supervising and coordinating all aspects of CDL Unit training, including scheduling, curriculum, procedures, vehicle acquisition and maintenance, and record keeping.

Developed new training procedures that establish acceptable time frames for training, standards for instructors, and accountability standards for students and instructors.

Developed a new curriculum that establishes learning benchmarks for each day and each phase of training.

Modified existing monthly in-service training and ongoing development of new annual in-service training for CDL Unit examiners.

Added new Troopers to the unit and reassigned staff to high-demand training sites, resulting in improved service to the public, significantly reduced scheduling wait times for test takers, and increased oversight over these sites.

The four troopers facing charges made the following salaries in recent years, state records showed:

Cederquist: $194,191 in 2023, $331,619 in 2022, and $244,888 in 2021

Rogers: $175,804 in 2023, $184,881 in 2022, $161,327 in 2021

Butner: $81,378 in 2023, $159,893 in 2022, $157,166 in 2021

Mendes: $2,000 in 2023, $94,721 in 2022, $178,632 in 2021

Two civilians, Scott Camara, 42, of Rehoboth, and Eric Mathison, 47, of Boston, were also charged in connection with the bribery scheme.

Camara and Mathison either provided free goods or conspired with the troopers to pass applicants who either failed, took an abbreviated version of the test, or didn’t test at all, Levy said.

Levy further alleged that Cederquist was good friends with both Camara and Mathison, and that Mathison worked for a spring water company that employed drivers who needed CDLs.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW