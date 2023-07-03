2 new McDonald’s are coming to northwest of Fort Worth and Arlington. Here’s where.

Two new McDonald’s locations are coming to the Metroplex, state records show.

Construction on a new south Arlington location at 1456 Debbie Lane off Texas 360 is expected to begin in September, according to filings with the Texas Department of Licensing & Regulation. The $750,000 project includes two drive-thru lanes behind the 4,561-square-foot restaurant. The project is expected to finish construction by early 2024 and will sit next to an existing Sonic Drive-In.

To the northwest of Fort Worth, construction on another McDonald’s location near Justin is also expected to begin in September and finish by early 2024.

The restaurant at the corner of Texas 114 and Wolff Crossing — next to a 7-Eleven near the Northwest ISD campus — is slated to cost $1.5 million. The restaurant will be 3,764 square feet.

That new location will be about 25 miles south of another McDonald’s that began construction in June. The location in Denton County will be a traditional restaurant format at nearly 4,500 square feet. The location is near Sherman Drive and an existing Taco Bell and 7-Eleven.

The fast-food chain also has plans for two locations on the far north side of Fort Worth. Construction began in May on a new restaurant near West Bailey Boswell Road, and construction on a Park Vista Boulevard location is expected to begin in August.

McDonald’s began in the 1950s as a small restaurant that has since grown into more than 36,000 locations across 100 countries.