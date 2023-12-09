2 Mega Millions ticket holders win $395 million jackpot

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Christmas came early for two Mega Millions players who won Friday night’s jackpot!

Mega Millions announced that two winners of the $395 million jackpot were reported in the state of California.

Friday’s winning numbers were 21, 26,53, 66, 70, and a gold Mega ball of 13.

The two winners will split the prize in half, each winning a prize of $197.5 million. The cash option for the jackpot was $189 million but would be split in half for each winner if they chose it.

The next drawing will be on Tuesday at 11 p.m.

