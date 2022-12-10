2 Memphis business owners indicted in PPP loan scheme

A pair of Memphis business owners each face up to 60 years in jail and $2 million in fines after being indicted Friday for a pandemic relief fraud.

The case involves a shipping company that, according to the US Attorney’s Office, partnered with a tax company to get a bigger Paycheck Protection Program loan.

Those business owners are far from the first Memphians to be charged with pandemic-related fraud; earlier this week, a Memphis rapper was sentenced to prison for unemployment fraud in California. His charges came after he released a song about scamming the state’s unemployment assistance program.

“I done got rich off of EDD, no more hitting licks because of EDD,” Fontrell Antonio Baines, who goes by the stage name Nuke Bizzle, rapped in his song “EDD.” “Just last night I was selling p’s, and I just woke up to 300 g’s.”

EDD, which Baines’ song title and lyrics reference, stands for California’s Employment Development Department. He allegedly defrauded the program for more than $700,000 thanks in part to his use of stolen identities.

“If you’ve got the name and number, I’ve got the address, we can put something together,” Baines rapped. “Unemployment’s so sweet, we had 1.5 land this week.”

In the music video for “EDD,” the rapper can be seen applying for benefits on his laptop, getting payment in the mail and waving wads of cash. He will serve six years in prison.

“It does kind of make you mad, like woah, people are getting $700,000?” Daniel Irwin, director of public relations for the Better Business Bureau of the Mid-South said. “I could see getting 70,000, but that?”

Irwin said many pandemic relief programs were rolled out so quickly that applications were not always properly vetted.

“That’s why you saw a lot of false statements, because these loans were not meant to be paid back,” he said. “If you followed the rules, you didn’t have to pay them back.”

False statements were a key part of Friday’s indictment. Kevin Shaw of Freight Masters Group allegedly partnered with Lisa Evans of USA Taxes to submit a falsified PPP application that inflated the payroll and number of employees at his company. He qualified for a loan of nearly $800,000 and allegedly gave Evans a kickback of around $250,000.

Irwin said fraud sprang up around many parts of the government’s COVID relief efforts. Methods ranged from those allegedly used by Evans and Shaw to scammers skimming off the top of small businesses’ payouts after being hired to “help” them apply for assistance.

“These people were stealing billions of taxpayer dollars from the federal government,” Irwin said. “This is your money that these businesses were stealing, essentially.”

FOX13 reached out to Lisa Evans. She declined to comment.

FOX13 left a voicemail for Freight Masters Group and didn’t hear back.

