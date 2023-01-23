2 Memphis Firefighters 'relieved of duty' for involvement in Tyre Nichols traffic stop

Two Memphis Firefighters involved in the initial care of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols after the Jan. 7 traffic stop were "relieved of duty" pending the outcome of an internal investigation, a department spokeswoman said Monday.

Qwanesha Ward, the public information officer for the department, declined to give more information on the firefighters or whether the have been suspended or dismissed, citing the ongoing nature of the investigation.

Nichols died Jan. 10, three days after being stopped by Memphis Police officers, who described a confrontation with Nichols after the stop. The traffic stop prompted a "use of force" investigation by the Shelby County District Attorney's Office.

Five Memphis Police officers were fired on Friday and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the FBI are investigating Nichols' death and the circumstances of the traffic stop.

Video of the traffic stop has not been made public by Memphis Police. Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy said Monday that video could be released later this week or next week.

Family members of Nichols, after seeing the police video on Monday, described it as "horrific."

"No father or mother should have to see that,” said Nichols' father, Rodney Wells said.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: memphis firefighters investigated for role in tyre nichols death